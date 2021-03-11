(NEW YORK) -- NASA released new audio recordings from the surface of Mars on Wednesday. The recording was taken by the SuperCam instrument on NASA's Perseverance rover, which landed on the red planet last month. Perseverance is NASA's most sophisticated rover yet and is tasked with the goal of searching for signs of ancient life. "Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone," a tweet from Perseverance's official Twitter handle read. "This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled." NASA said the recording was made on Feb. 19, just 18 hours after the rover's landing. Perseverance has already sent back to Earth a slew of images from its new home on Mars that have depicted the red planet like never before. The rover is expected to pave the way for eventual human exploration of Mars. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Listen to new sounds from Mars recorded by NASA’s Perseverance rover

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 6:09 am

NASA/JPL-CaltechBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- NASA released new audio recordings from the surface of Mars on Wednesday.



The recording was taken by the SuperCam instrument on NASA's Perseverance rover, which landed on the red planet last month.



Perseverance is NASA's most sophisticated rover yet and is tasked with the goal of searching for signs of ancient life.



"Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone," a tweet from Perseverance's official Twitter handle read. "This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled."



NASA said the recording was made on Feb. 19, just 18 hours after the rover's landing.



Perseverance has already sent back to Earth a slew of images from its new home on Mars that have depicted the red planet like never before.



The rover is expected to pave the way for eventual human exploration of Mars.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back