Jeff Long out as Kansas’ athletic director, sources say

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 9:05 pm

By ESPN.com

Jeff Long is out as Kansas’ athletic director, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The move comes days after the school parted ways with football coach Les Miles amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students during his head-coaching tenure at LSU.

Long hired Miles, a friend from their time together at Michigan in the late 1980s and early 1990s, in 2018, after Miles had been out of coaching for parts of three seasons following his firing from LSU in 2016.

Long had been the AD at Kansas since 2018 following a nine-year tenure as the Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at Arkansas.

Stadium first reported that Long was out at Kansas.

