Expansion anticipates adding 50 jobs in Athens

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 4:59 pm

ATHENS — An Athens company broke ground Wednesday for an expansion project. According to our news partner KETK, Biomerics anticipates bringing an additional 50 jobs through the enlargement. The expansion entails professional office space, engineering labs, quality inspection labs, a 10,000 square-foot class 8 clean room and machining center. In a prepared statement, President Todd McFarland, of Biomerics FMI said, “We’re kicking off another 24,000 square-foot building that will add 10,000 square feet in manufacturing space so we can keep growing.” Biomerics, employs 420 people at its five-facility campus in Athens, which makes medical equipment.

