Advertisement

Man arrested with help of fast food customer

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 4:50 pm

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville police arrested a man fleeing from officers Wednesday. It is believed that the man was driving a stolen vehicle. Police captured the suspect in the Chick-fil-A parking lot on S. Jackson Street. Authorities originally attempted to detain the the man, but he ran away. Video shows a customer waiting in line at the fast food store used his door to stop the presumed wrongdoer, before being arrested by officers. You can watch the video by clicking here.

Go Back