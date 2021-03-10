Advertisement

COVID $1.9 trillion relief bill calculator: How much might you receive?

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 1:26 pm

uschools/iStockBy MARIAM KHAN, GRACE MANTHEY, JONATHAN FAGG, TRISH TURNER, ALLISON PECORIN, and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- House Democrats on Wednesday passed a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with the goal of having it on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week, just days before key federal unemployment benefits start to expire for many workers on March 14.



The bill would send $1,400 stimulus relief payments to individuals making $75,000 or less and to couples earning up to $150,000. Partial payments will only go to individuals making less than $80,000 and couples making less than $160,000. That means many who qualified for earlier rounds of relief payments won't be receiving one this time around.



The bill also includes a child tax credit that gives some families $3,000 per child per year.



The measure would increase the amount of the child tax credit to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 18. That is up from a maximum benefit of $2,000 under the current policy. It also expands the ages of children eligible, which was previously capped at age 17. The benefits begin to phase out for heads of household making more than $112,500 annually or couples earning more than $150,000 a year



The legislation also sends $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments, $50 billion for contact tracing, $16 billion for vaccine distribution, $130 billion for K-12 education, funds for rental and mortgage assistance, support for restaurants and bars, funding for nutrition programs and more.



This calculator from ABC News' data journalism team tells you how much you may receive from the COVID-19 relief bill using the guidelines spelled out in the bill based on your most recent tax form. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.

You can use the tool here.

