VZ County jail cited by TX Commission on Jail Standards

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 2:32 pm

CANTON — The Van Zandt County Jail has been cited by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for not meeting state requirements. According to our news partner KETK, an inspection on Jan. 25 found jail staff did not check on inmates being restrained for safety reasons every 15 minutes, as required. The inspection also revealed some inmates were unsupervised in the kitchen while helping prepare meals. Sheriff Steve Hendrix said, “This happened under my watch and I take responsibility.” Hendrix said the inspection took place a few weeks after he became sheriff and he has put new procedures in place to make sure the problems are corrected. Hendrix says he is working with the commission and is confident the jail will be taken off the non-compliant list soon.

