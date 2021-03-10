Advertisement

Longview man arrested on charges of impersonating CIA officer

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 2:35 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been charged with impersonating a public servant. According to our news partner KETK, the incident resulted in the arrest of Travis Cain, 33, of Longview. Authorities say Cain was wearing a tactical vest and pretended to be a CIA officer when he interrupted a meeting at World of Wonders children’s museum. A staff member recognized him as the husband of a current employee. Cain allegedly pulled out a photocopied document with black marker through it, making it appear to be a redacted government document.

Cain claimed he was doing an investigation for the CIA and confiscated everyone’s mobile phones. The warrant obtained by KETK does not specify if Cain returned the phones. He posted bond of $125,000 bond. Cain faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

