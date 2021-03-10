Advertisement

Vaccination clinic set for Mineola Civic Center is full

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 2:37 pm

WOOD COUNTY — The Wood County COVID Vaccination Clinic has filled all scheduled immunization time slots for Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the clinic at the Mineola Civic Center will be by appointment only. Walk-ins and additional names will not be accepted. If you are still trying to sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here and then, click “I want the COVID vaccine” and follow the prompts. The service is free and available to anyone 18 years and older who resides in the U.S. and is legally and medically qualified to receive the COVID vaccine. You must also have a cellphone to use the service.

