K9 Major reporting for duty

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 2:41 pm

QUITMAN — Wood County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new K9 officer. Major is a German shepherd that has been paired with Deputy McKenzie Chandler. Officer Chandler has been a K9 handler for three years. In a prepared statement, the Sheriff’s Office thanked K9 Officers Inc., a charity that donates dogs to law enforcement agencies and provides handler/dog training. To date, the organization has gifted 70 K9 officers that have reported for duty. The group says the average K-9 donation is a $15,000 investment. You can learn more here.

