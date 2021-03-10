Advertisement

UT Tyler, DMN survey reveals masks probably remain

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 2:43 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler and Dallas Morning News have released results regarding a COVID-19 survey, and those numbers indicate masks may remain for some time. On Wednesday, UT-Tyler Political Science Professor, Dr. Mark Owens told KTBB news, “We saw that 83% wore masks just to protect themselves. A total of 50% did so to protect themselves, or because local businesses required that mask. The role of the state-wide mandate was the third biggest reason. We saw there was about 8% of the individuals that saw that as the only reason that they would wear a mask. So, that means about half of folks are focused on what local businesses will do now.” Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate was officially rescinded on Wednesday. Read more here.

Go Back