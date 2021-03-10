BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – A 60-year-old Texas man died in a skiing accident in southwest Montana last week. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says Kirby Smith of Dallas died of blunt force injuries to his head at Big Sky Resort southwest of Bozeman on March 5. He was skiing with his son at the time and was wearing a helmet. The Big Sky Ski Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

Texas man dies in Montana skiing accident

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 11:47 am

