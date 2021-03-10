Advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals he once worked as Paris Hilton’s security guard

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 8:15 am

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- Imagine having a Schwarzenegger on your six. For socialite Paris Hilton, that was her reality... but for one day only.

Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he once served as Hilton's security guard.

Before breaking into Hollywood, the 27-year-old actor worked several jobs at the Los Angeles-based mall, known as The Grove.

"I did everything there: valet, security, property walks, lease management tours," he described. "I have this really funny story of one time… I was a security guard for the week. Meanwhile, I have my own security guards for me because my dad was governor."

Arnold Schwarzenegger served as California's governor from 2003 to 2011.

While working as a security guard, the young actor reveals that a very unexpected job was tossed his way.

"So, I'm like a 15-year-old kid with an earpiece and a suit jacket and I show up for work, and they're like, 'Okay, you're security for Paris Hilton today. She's got her book tour, she's coming to The Grove, she's gonna be signing autographs,'" Patrick recalled. "I'm like, 'Okay, I know Paris, but okay.'"

He said Paris got a chuckle out of it, telling host Jimmy Kimmel, "And so she gets out of the car [and] Paris has a security guard that used to work for my dad. I show up and I greet Paris and she’s like, 'Patrick Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?' And I’m like, ‘I’m your security guard for the day!' And that was it!"

Calling the time he tailed Paris "a fun experience," he's glad to be following in his famous father's footsteps -- admitting with a grin that he thinks he's a better actor than his old man.

Patrick's newest film Moxie is available now on Netflix.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back