‘Nomadland’, ‘Minari’ head most diverse BAFTA nominees list ever

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2021 at 7:35 am

L-R - McDormand, Zhao on "Nomadland' set - © 2020 20th Century Studios(LONDON) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Tuesday revealed what represents its most diverse list of nominees ever on Tuesday, including a record number of female directors.

The list includes Lee Isaac Chung and Chloé Zhao, up for helming the dramas Minari and Nomadland, respectively. The later, which is paving its way to Oscars season with a host of trophies, also nabbed a Best Film nod and a nomination for Frances McDormand in the Leading Actress category. Alfre Woodard is also nominated in that category for role in Clemency.

Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed and The Father's Anthony Hopkins are up for Best Actor, along with Chadwick Boseman, posthumously for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The 2021 BAFTAs take place the weekend of April 10-11. View the full list of nominees here.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

