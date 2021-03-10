‘Nomadland’, ‘Minari’ head most diverse BAFTA nominees list ever

The list includes Lee Isaac Chung and Chloé Zhao, up for helming the dramas Minari and Nomadland, respectively. The later, which is paving its way to Oscars season with a host of trophies, also nabbed a Best Film nod and a nomination for Frances McDormand in the Leading Actress category. Alfre Woodard is also nominated in that category for role in Clemency.
Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed and The Father's Anthony Hopkins are up for Best Actor, along with Chadwick Boseman, posthumously for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The 2021 BAFTAs take place the weekend of April 10-11. View the full list of nominees here.
