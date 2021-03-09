Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with 5 murders in 2 states

Gloucester County Prosecutor's OfficeBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News



(EAST GREENWICH, N.J.) -- Authorities said they are seeking a man in connection with five homicides in two states. He is considered armed and dangerous.



Sean Lannon, 47, is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced in a public bulletin Tuesday.



Lannon is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in which one of the victims was his ex-wife, authorities said.



Lannon is believed to be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with the New Jersey registration U71JXG, authorities said.



He was possibly last seen in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday at approximately 3 p.m. near the Walter Rand Transportation Center, the prosecutor's office said.



He is white, 5'9", weighs around 140-165 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.



Authorities warned that Lannon should be considered armed and dangerous, and for the public to not approach him. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.



More details on the East Greenwich murder were not provided by the prosecutor's office.



The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Lannon is also wanted for questioning in a homicide case in which four bodies were discovered Friday at Albuquerque's international airport.



Lannon was previously married to one of the four victims, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Albuquerque police confirmed to ABC News. Both were from New Jersey and had been living in Grants, about 80 miles west of Albuquerque, police said.



Court records show Sean Lannon filed for divorce in 2018 in Grants District Court.



The other three victims were identified as Jesten Mata, 40; Matthew Miller, 21; and Randal Apostalon, 60.



Both Jennifer Lannon and Mata were previously wanted by the Grants Police Department for questioning last month in the disappearance of Miller, before they were also reported missing.



