Police searching for identity of woman in connection with counterfeit check at Kilgore Brookshires

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 4:55 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore Police say a woman allegedly pushed a counterfeit check at a Brookshire’sin Kilgore. The incident took place January 24. Authorities are asking for help in identifying the woman pictured, that they say was wearing an orange shirt and black pants. Contact Detective Andre Phillips by phone at (903) 218-6904 or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

