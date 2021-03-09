Advertisement

Smith County to drop mask requirements in all non-judicial buildings, but will continue in courtrooms

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 4:45 pm

TYLER — Smith County is doing away with mandatory mask requirements for non-judicial county buildings starting Wednesday. Judge Nathaniel Moran made the announcement in Commissioner’s Court Tuesday. He went on to say the judicial branch of the county will continue to require masks. “We are doing jury trials, we are going to continue to do jury trials safely. In fact, I believe we will be able to do more jury trials with the governors new order, but we are still going to screen for high temperatures coming into the courthouse.” Read more here.

The move goes into effect Wednesday, when Governor Greg Abbott’s state wide mask mandate will be lifted and restaurants, bars and businesses will have the option to open up to 100% indoor capacity. Judge Moran went on to say, “The local administrative judge has determined that we need to continue to mandate face coverings in all common areas, and each courtroom in the courthouse. Social distancing will still be in effect when feasible, and we are going to continue to restrict total capacity in each of the courtrooms and in the central jury room.”

