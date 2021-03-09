Advertisement

Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokes he and his husband are raising their son gay “until he decides he’s straight”

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 4:05 pm

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita are finding fatherhood agrees with them, even as they're working to figure it out.

During a virtual hang out on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jesse spoke of parenting their eight-month-old son, Beckett Mercer. "We're still figuring out his personality... It's a new person in your life, and just like anyone new that comes into your life, you've gotta figure out if you like them. It takes a little bit of time," Ferguson joked to DeGeneres.

"No, I really do like him, he's a really good boy," Ferguson said, adding that he'd "wanted to be a dad for a really long time."

Ferguson explained that the boy is being fed a steady diet of the actor's favorite music --show tunes -- and that his first taste of music was Britney Spears, in the car ride home from the hospital.

"So we're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," Ferguson said to laughs.

"Justin and I were saying, he's absolutely going to be such a straight kid," he said with a laugh. "Who knows," the actor-turned cookbook author admitted, noting he and his husband said they'd love to see Beckett play football someday, but that they'lll love him whatever he turns out to be.

Ferguson also admitted that Taylor Swift sent them the "nicest" baby clothes for Beckett, so much so that they're still "stuffing his sausage legs" into the clothes, which he's grown out of, but which they can't part with because Taylor sent them.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back