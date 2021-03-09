Advertisement

Boil water notice lifted in Palestine

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 3:45 pm

PALESTINE, TX — The City of Palestine rescinded a boil water notice Tuesday that they issued last week for three blocks on Moody Street. The area impacted included the 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks. The city says it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption. City officials went on to say, it is a good idea to flush ice makers, water dispensers, etc., for three to five minutes prior to using for drinking or cooking. Flushing simply means letting the water run to ensure that no contaminated water remains in your pipes. To flush automatic ice makers, allow them to run for one hour, discard all resulting ice and wash and sanitize the bin area. Contact Felipe Garcia with questions at 903-731-8483.

