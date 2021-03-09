Advertisement

Parent company of Dallas Morning News seeks name change

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 3:43 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The parent company of The Dallas Morning News wants to change its name, citing its founder’s association with the Confederacy. A.H. Belo Corporation’s chairman, president and CEO, Robert W. Decherd, said Tuesday that the company will ask shareholders in May to approve changing its name to DallasNews Corporation. The newspaper reports that A. H. Belo, who started the company in 1842, volunteered with the Confederate Army and rose to the rank of colonel. Dechard says he is aware that the relationship between the company’s name and a prominent member of the Confederate Army “is the source of discomfort, even pain” for some.

Go Back