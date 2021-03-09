Advertisement

Tyler biking project gains traction

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — A biking project has been a dream for many in the Rose city for years. Now, the $550,000 bike stripes project is becoming a reality. A hub near the downtown area is also part of the plan. City of Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams spoke with our news partner KETK, “You will have a little bit of interruption in these areas where you are going to have the bike lanes put on the ground. They gotta make sure the cars are out of the way so that we can stripe, so you’ll have some short disruptions but it should be fairly, fairly minor.”

The city calls it an effort to give people more options for transportation and to make for a more active community. According to our news partner KETK, there will be more than 36 miles of city roads, with 11 different routes. Routes will be added to existing pavement, minimizing construction to current roads. Development includes signage and lane markings, so disruption to motorists should be minimal. Construction will start before May 1 and is expected to be completed within six months. Riders can begin using lanes upon each tracks completion. Williams also said, that concerns about on-street parking are unwarranted, as bike lanes will not impact that in any way.

Go Back