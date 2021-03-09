Advertisement

K-9 officer dies following medical problems in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 3:41 pm

ATHENS — An east Texas K-9 officer, Max, who had recently suffered from medical problems has been euthanized. In a prepared statement, the Henderson County Sheriff Department said, “We are heartbroken, but we know he is not suffering anymore. Max was one of the best we have ever seen. He will be missed by all of us.” Max and another K-9 deputy, Kan, were acquired in 2018, using money seized from illegal drug trafficking. Max was teamed-up with Deputy Meagan Hogan. They attended K-9 Global Training Academy near San Antonio.

