Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after Meghan, Prince Harry interview comments

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA(LONDON) -- Piers Morgan is leaving his job as co-host of Good Morning Britain, the British television network ITV confirmed Tuesday.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the network said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Morgan's comments following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey have sparked outrage. In some of his most controversial comments, he dismissed Meghan's claims about her own mental health, declaring in part, "I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report."

Earlier on Tuesday, Morgan stormed off the set of the morning show after weatherman Alex Beresford called him out for his "diabolical" tirades against Harry and Meghan.

The longtime TV host joined Good Morning Britain in 2015.

By Carson Blackwelder

