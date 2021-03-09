Advertisement

Roberts: I am somewhat concerned as Texas prepares to open 100%

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — Indoor capacity restrictions for Texas restaurants, bars, and businesses, as well as statewide mask mandates, will be lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday. NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB news, “We just really encourage everyone to remain vigilant. I mean, it could flip back. If you think back over the last year when we stopped the lock down at the end of April things looked pretty good. We got through end of May and things looked pretty good and then things started ramping back up again in the month of June and in July we spiked.”

Roberts continued, saying lifting the mandate is a little concerning. “When the schools started back in August, we anticipated that the numbers would really spike, and they didn’t. The schools have done an outstanding job. The community has done an outstanding job trying to go back to in-person learning. We thought it would spike and it didn’t. We were concerned during Thanksgiving and Christmas with all of the gatherings and things that we would spike again, and that did happen.”

Governor Abbott was in Tyler last week and addressed his decision to lift the mask mandate starting Wednesday. “With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.” NET Health is reminding people to continue to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay sick when you are home.

