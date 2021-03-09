Advertisement

HBO Max goof offers early glimpse of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 12:13 pm

HBO Max/Warner Bros. Pictures(LOS ANGELES) -- Although the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League doesn't debut on HBO Max until March 18, some HBO Max users who clicked on the new Tom and Jerry live-action film Monday got a chance to see some of anticipated superhero film.

However, Warner Bros. and HBO Max were on the case quickly, the studio tells The Verge. "Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes," noted a rep.

The website says that if Tom and Jerry fans timed it just right, they could have seen just about an hour of the newly-revamped Justice League, which clocks in at four hours and two minutes long.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the director's original vision for the film, complete with a new soundtrack, enhanced special effects -- and minus the contentious and fan-flamed additions director Joss Whedon added when he replaced Sndyer following the latter's exit due to a family tragedy.

Rumors that Snyder's version of the film still existed after the lackluster performance of Whedon's in 2017 led to a viral fan campaign for Warner Bros. to release it. The studio eventually invested a reported $40 million to allow Snyder to make his original vision a reality.

