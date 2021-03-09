Advertisement

Save our Seniors initiative continues in east Texas

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 12:12 pm

AUSTIN — The Save our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative continues in week two for several east Texas counties. Henderson, Rusk, Van Zandt and Wood, are just a few of the counties involved. The plan is an effort by Texas to provide immunizations to seniors across the entire state for those most at risk from COVID-19. Governor Abbott’s office says, there are 10,000 doses allocated statewide for the second week of the program. The program is in partnership with local officials and service organizations that targets Texans who are 65 years and older or home bound.

