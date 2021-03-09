TYLER — UT Health East Texas begins providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees Thursday. Vaccines are available by appointment only. Organizers say, eligible individuals include those working in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers. Immunizations will be given at the UT Health North Campus Tyler, on U.S. 271. Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday. Read more here .

Advertisement

UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine signup for school districts and child care workers

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 11:55 am

TYLER — UT Health East Texas begins providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees Thursday. Vaccines are available by appointment only. Organizers say, eligible individuals include those working in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers. Immunizations will be given at the UT Health North Campus Tyler, on U.S. 271. Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday. Read more here.

Go Back