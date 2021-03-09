TYLER — One person was killed Monday in a fatal accident on Toll 49 in Smith County. According to DPS the wreck took place just north of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. A preliminary investigation reports Steven Frederick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, towing a food trailer and traveling south on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached. The trailer hit a vehicle in the opposite lane, driven by Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler. Hall died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston was in a vehicle behind Hall. Files was struck by the back of the food trailer and transported to CHRISTUS TMF in stable condition. Elgin did not appear to be injured in the crash.

Fatal accident on Toll 49 kills one in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 11:04 am

TYLER — One person was killed Monday in a fatal accident on Toll 49 in Smith County. According to DPS the wreck took place just north of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. A preliminary investigation reports Steven Frederick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, towing a food trailer and traveling south on Toll 49 when the trailer became detached. The trailer hit a vehicle in the opposite lane, driven by Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler. Hall died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston was in a vehicle behind Hall. Files was struck by the back of the food trailer and transported to CHRISTUS TMF in stable condition. Elgin did not appear to be injured in the crash.

