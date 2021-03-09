Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow claims she gained 14 pounds while in quarantine: “My gut was a mess”

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 10:02 am

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Gwyneth Paltrow admits even she fell prey to the so-called "COVID-15," where people experienced some weight gain when the pandemic put their life on pause.

Paltrow, 48, spoke about her weight gain over the weekend during her In Goop Health – The At-Home Summit.

"I was absolutely no holds barred," the Oscar winner confessed, via Yahoo! "I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn’t want to do anything about it."

Paltrow said she continued indulging her vices of "my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese" because they "got me through" the doldrums of quarantine. However, she admits she started to feel "pretty terrible" and consulted a Pennsylvania-based natural health doctor, Dr. Will Cole.

The Iron Man star said a blood test revealed inflammation in her body and she was put on a bone broth diet. Paltrow claims she has since lost 11 of the 14 pounds she gained by adjusting her diet and allowing intermittent fasting.

The actress admits the diet was a struggle and she found herself wondering, "When can I have a cocktail again?"

However, she says she stuck to her program, adding, "You know me, I don't cheat, I don't break, I'm so disciplined and I was like, I can't do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in."

"And now I'm starting to feel so good that I'm like, yeah, like, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore," added Paltrow. "I don't want to go back to that."

By Megan Stone

