Bam Margera hospitalized with staph infection from new tattoo

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 10:02 am

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- (NOTE CONTENT, LANGUAGE) Jackass star Bam Margera has been hospitalized not because of a stunt gone wrong -- but because of a tattoo gone wrong.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a gnarly look at his infected tattoo on Monday as a warning to his followers to do their research when they get new ink.

"I love how I did not take care of my tattoo, now I have to deal with the pain of a staff [sic] infection," explained Margera in the caption.

He went onto reveal that the inflamed ink on his leg meant, "In Farsi it says “great news” aka Navid."

"But I let my great news get infected," Margera lamented before owning up to his mistake and that he "deserves it."

It is unknown how the tattoo became so red and inflamed, but Mayo Clinic cautions that the the tattooed skin needs to be kept clean in order to ward off potential skin infections -- as the needles break the skin.

Those with new ink are also strongly encouraged to frequently apply moisturizer, avoid swimming and sun exposure, wear clothing that is loose around the tattoo and allow up to two weeks for healing. TMZ reported Bam was in a hot tub too soon after getting the ink.

(NOTE: Post contains uncensored profanity and imagery that may be considered offensive to some)

By Megan Stone

