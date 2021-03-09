TYLER – A 90-year-old Tyler man, with a wrap-sheet dating back to the 1940s, has been indicted for arson in connection with a November 6, 2020 fire. Kermit Francis Gabel was booked into the Smith County Jail one week after the fire. According to our news partner KETK, it was the latest in a string of blazes at vacant buildings. Officials have not said whether a November 13 fire was connected to the arrest. Gabel was also accused of multiple crimes in Ohio. He was known as a serial cat burglar and was dubbed the “Silver Burglar.” His crime sprees date back to the 40s and early 50s. He was busted in Cleveland, Ohio in 1979, 1991 and again in 2007. In his numerous convictions, Gabel burglarized homes, stole jewelry, furs and silver. Prosecutors say he then arranged for the items to be shipped to buyers. Gabel transferred the money from his endeavors into bank accounts under another name, Roy Post. One of his convictions in Texas in the 80s included parole for life.

Advertisement

“Silver Burglar” arrested for arson

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 9:46 am

TYLER – A 90-year-old Tyler man, with a wrap-sheet dating back to the 1940s, has been indicted for arson in connection with a November 6, 2020 fire. Kermit Francis Gabel was booked into the Smith County Jail one week after the fire. According to our news partner KETK, it was the latest in a string of blazes at vacant buildings. Officials have not said whether a November 13 fire was connected to the arrest. Gabel was also accused of multiple crimes in Ohio. He was known as a serial cat burglar and was dubbed the “Silver Burglar.” His crime sprees date back to the 40s and early 50s. He was busted in Cleveland, Ohio in 1979, 1991 and again in 2007. In his numerous convictions, Gabel burglarized homes, stole jewelry, furs and silver. Prosecutors say he then arranged for the items to be shipped to buyers. Gabel transferred the money from his endeavors into bank accounts under another name, Roy Post. One of his convictions in Texas in the 80s included parole for life.

Go Back