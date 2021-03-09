Advertisement

Kansas Jayhawks part ways with head football coach Les Miles

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 7:23 am

(LAWRENCE, Kan.) -- Les Miles will no longer serve as the University of Kansas’ head football coach, the school announced on Monday.

In a statement, the university said both sides have mutually agreed to part ways. The separation, effective immediately, comes after Miles was placed on administrative leave over allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward female students.



“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program.”



Long said the Jayhawks “will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process.” In the meantime, Mike DeBord will serve as the acting head coach.



Miles reacted to his ouster, saying in a statement that it was a “difficult day for me and for my family.”



“I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived,” Miles said. “To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”



