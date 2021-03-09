FORT WORTH (AP) – Air travel hasn’t recovered from the pandemic, but a few more people are flying. That – and the rollout of new vaccines – helped push airline stocks higher on Monday. Fitch Ratings says the rollout of multiple vaccines against COVID-19 is increased the likelihood of what it calls a meaningful rebound in air travel starting some time in 2021. Meanwhile, American Airlines says it plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it got in the early days of the pandemic. Fitch says that means American won’t have to keep burning cash for a prolonged period.

Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 4:40 am

