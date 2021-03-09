DALLAS (AP) – A lawyer for the Dallas police officer arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme says his client is innocent of the 2017 killings. Attorney Toby Shook says Officer Bryan Riser does not know one of the victims and that the other victim lived with the officer’s father. In his first comments since Riser’s arrest, Shook pointed to “several red flags” in what he called the “strange case.” Riser was arrested Thursday on two capital murder charges. He continued to patrol Dallas for more than a year and a half after he was implicated in the killings in 2019.

Advertisement

Lawyer: Dallas officer innocent of capital murder charges

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2021 at 4:38 am

DALLAS (AP) – A lawyer for the Dallas police officer arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme says his client is innocent of the 2017 killings. Attorney Toby Shook says Officer Bryan Riser does not know one of the victims and that the other victim lived with the officer’s father. In his first comments since Riser’s arrest, Shook pointed to “several red flags” in what he called the “strange case.” Riser was arrested Thursday on two capital murder charges. He continued to patrol Dallas for more than a year and a half after he was implicated in the killings in 2019.

Go Back