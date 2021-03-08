Advertisement

Sources: Tennessee Titans shipping Isaiah Wilson to Miami Dolphins

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 9:32 pm

By TURRON DAVENPORT

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade Isaiah Wilson, their first-round pick last year, to the Miami Dolphins, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The Titans will send a seventh-round pick in 2022 and Wilson to Miami for a 2021 seventh-rounder to complete the deal, sources said.

Wilson will need to pass his physical in Miami once the new league year begins next week for the trade to be officially completed. If he doesn’t, he would revert back to the Titans.

Tennessee signed Wilson, the 29th overall selection in last April’s draft, to a four-year, $11.6 million contract in August. His time in Tennessee didn’t get off to a good start, prompting the team to move on from him less than a year later.

The right tackle out of the University of Georgia played only four snaps in his rookie season, which culminated in him being placed on the non-football injury list in December. Before that, Wilson found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice last year, during training camp and in October.

He also had a couple of run-ins with the law.

The first incident came when Tennessee State police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended during training camp. In their report, the police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping. He received a trespass warning.

The second incident occurred when Wilson was arrested and charged with a DUI in September when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson addressed Wilson’s status during a virtual news conference last month, telling reporters he had not spoken to him since putting him on the NFI list and suggesting that Wilson “makes a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football.”

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are buying low on Wilson. They liked him leading up to the 2020 NFL draft and he could have been a candidate for a Day 2 pick by the team, a source told ESPN. Now the Dolphins are taking virtually a free chance to help him revive his NFL career.

Wilson played at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, where Dolphins coach Brian Flores attended high school. Wilson also attended Georgia with Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley.

Miami now hopes those connections will help get more out of Wilson than Tennessee did.

NFL Network first reported the trade agreement Monday.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.

