In attempt to modernize distribution Neiman Marcus will close Longview center by close of 2021

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:57 pm

LONGVIEW — Last March, Neiman Marcus listed their distribution center in Longview for sale. On Monday our news partner KETK said the center will close in the upcoming months, following its recent sale. The Dallas based retailer describes this as part of the plan to improve supply chain efficiency. The Las Colinas distribution center is set to close next year. The center, which is located in the city’s Business Park near Interstate 20, employs about 160. Employees affected by the closin will be eligible for severance pay. The center is scheduled to close by the end of 2021. The company did not identify who bought the Longview site.

