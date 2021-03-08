Advertisement

Donated tablets will bring patients and family members closer

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm

TYLER — A donation from COVID Tech Connect, will enable CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, to add 15 new Samsung tablets for use by patients on COVID Units. Christina Mosier told KTBB Monday, “This will mean so much, because its been extremely hard. Not only to have a loved one that’s not only in the hospital, but to be unable to see them, communicate with them, love them, hug them and be by their bedside.” COVID Tech Connect, made the donation, they are a group of volunteers across the nation working to equip hospitals with smart devices to help coronavirus patients connect with loved ones.

The Program Manager for the CHRISTUS TMF Foundation went on to say, “I know that a lot of our patients and families have really felt that struggle. When a family member does not have access to be able to communicate with a family member at home, it can really be challenging for them. So, to be able to access some of these apps on these new tablets, like facetime, and other apps that will allow our family members to see each other face-to-face, they have really experienced excellent prognosis from that.”

