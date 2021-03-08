Advertisement

South Longview neighborhoods energized by new homes added

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:04 pm

LONGVIEW — A resurgence of new homes is taking place in the southern part of Longview, thanks in part, to a group of local builders. Corey Shaw, owner of Shaw Construction, based in Longview, told our news partner KETK, he and his team have already completed several houses. “If you look down, go down, I-20, all the new, even the business side of things have gone north. Nobody’s investing back on the southside anymore. And my objective here is to try to help build up the southside and give back to the community.” Shaw went on to say, to date, every home he’s built he’s sold. The builder is constructing craftsman style homes, which, he says, will blend in with existing properties.”

Go Back