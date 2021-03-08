Advertisement

Dallas to probe why cop accused of murder stayed on job

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 2:53 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas’s mayor has formed a committee to investigate why a police officer was allowed to remain on active duty for more than a year and a half after he was implicated in two 2017 killings. Mayor Eric Johnson established the city council committee Monday following the arrest last week of Bryan Riser on two charges of capital murder. Its creation comes after days of questions as to why the veteran officer was kept on patrol after being identified as a “person of interest” in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. Johnson says, “This is an awful situation, and the public deserves answers.”

