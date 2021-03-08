Advertisement

Longview man arrested on various charges involving theft

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 2:39 pm

CAMP COUNTY — A Longview man was arraigned Monday after being arrested over the weekend. According to our news partner KETK, Ricardo Gonzalez is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities were dispatched to a location on HWY 271 N. in reference to a stolen vehicle. Two victims said Gonzalez, 31, was at their home along with several others, when Gonzalez pointed a gun at them, then stole a vehicle. Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Camp County Jail. Bond was set at $85,000.

