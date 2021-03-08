Advertisement

Accident on Toll 49 claims at least one life

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:12 pm

TYLER — DPS Troopers spent part of Monday working the scene of a fatal accident on Toll 49 in Smith County. According to Sgt. Jean Dark, the wreck took place north of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, just south of County Road 46 on the toll highway. Traffic was diverted and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. According to our news partner KETK, details are still forthcoming, but at least one person has died from the crash that took place just before 10:30 Monday morning.

