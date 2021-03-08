Advertisement

Marshall re-opening to 100% on Wednesday

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:13 pm

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall will be re-opening almost all city facilities to full capacity on March 10. The city announced the move Monday, keeping in step with Governor Abbott revoking the mask mandate, which he announced last week. The exception to all public building opening in the city, is the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, the water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will allow full capacity.

In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which only was open for event participants, will now be open to spectators. To allow for a seamless transition, citizens and community organizations whom are interested in renting the Marshall Convention Center or any one of the Community Centers must contact Patty Munds at (903)935-4414 to schedule an appointment. Precedence will be given to those who are currently on the waiting list for the above facilities. Those interested in renting Memorial City Hall can contact Glenn Barnhart at (903)934-7992.

