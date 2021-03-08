Advertisement

Tyler Public Library book sale announced for Saturday

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:14 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler announced a one-day-only book sale at the Tyler Public Library this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Library says they will use proceeds to purchase replacement copies of materials, item repairs and other collection-related needs. Organizers say prices will range from 50 cents for paper-back books, to a box of items for $10.

