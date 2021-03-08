Advertisement

Wood County man charged with continuous sexual assault of child

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 3:15 pm

QUITMAN — A Winnsboro man has been charged with continuous sexual assault of a child. According to our news partner KETK, Aaron Campos-Narrango is in the Wood County Jail after the office obtained a warrant for his arrest. Campos-Narrango was arrested by deputies with assistance from the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Campos-Narrango is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Go Back