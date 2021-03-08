Vaccines on the increase

Advertisement

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 12:05 pm

TYLER — Immunizations are on the rise in Texas. This week the Department of State Health Services has announced 40,900 vaccines will be available in east Texas. NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB news, “This pandemic will end at some point and time. But, we want to stay vigilant for a while longer and make sure that we are through the pandemic. What we don’t want to see is this to ramp back up again, because it’s really not over.” Last week 18,000 doses were received. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose is now available. Education and child care personal have also been cleared to receive the vaccine as well.” Learn more here.

SMITH COUNTY:

NET Health – 3,510 Moderna doses

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Tyler – 300 Johnson & Johnson doses

DSHS PHR 4/5 HQ Tyler – 2,340 Pfizer doses

QLTC Pharmacy Solutions Tyler – 100 Moderna doses

Tyler Care Clinic – 100 Moderna doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3,510 Pfizer doses

Diagnostic Clinic of Longview – 100 Johnson & Johnson doses

Louis Morgan Drugs Longview – 100 Johnson & Johnson doses

