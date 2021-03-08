Advertisement

Pepé Le Pew skunked from ‘Space Jam 2’ after “rape culture” accusations

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 9:18 am

LMPC via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Adieu Le Pew, you've been cancelled.

Pepé Le Pew, the French skunk from Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes and Merry Melodies cartoons whose relentless pursuit of love -- and his odor -- typically caused other characters to flee, has been axed from the studio's upcoming Space Jam sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move follows a New York Times editorial calling out the the toon for behavior that "normalized rape culture."

Pepé was featured in the first Space Jam movie, which starred Michael Jordan. It is unclear if the cartoon character will be retired completely.

Space Jam 2, starring NBA champ LeBron James, is due out July 16, 2021.

By George Costantino

