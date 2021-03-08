Advertisement

‘Nomadland’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘The Crown’ dominate 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 8:18 am

"Nomadland" - L-R - McDormand, Zhao - © 2020 20th Century Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted for the third time by Taye Diggs, were handed out on Sunday in-person/virtual hybrid ceremony airing live on The CW.

Nomadland topped the winners in the film categories with four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, who became the first Chinese woman to win as either director or writer.



Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom came in second with three awards, including Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup and posthumous Best Actor honors for the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf, noting, "It is so hard to find a celebratory in these moments.”

“His work in this film deserves this — he deserves this,” she added.

Best Actress honors went to Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, which also earned Emerald Fennell the trophy for Best Original Screenplay. Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah; and Best Supporting Actress to Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



In the TV categories, The Crown took four categories: Best Drama Series, Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, respectively; and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson.

Ted Lasso was three-for-three in the comedy categories, taking home Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. The Queen's Gambit won the award for Best Limited Series; and its female lead, Anya Taylor-Joy, won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.



As previously announced, Zendaya was the recipient of this year's SeeHer Award, which recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, "to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape."

The complete list of winners is as follows:

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)



BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman -- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)



BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan -- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya -- Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova -- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)



BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alan Kim -- Minari (A24)



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)



BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao -- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emerald Fennell -- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Chloé Zhao -- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Joshua James Richards -- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale -- Mank (Netflix)



BEST EDITING -- TIE

Alan Baumgarten -- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen -- Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ann Roth -- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet (Warner Bros.)



BEST COMEDY

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Minari (A24)



BEST SONG

"Speak Now" -- One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)



BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste -- Soul (Disney)



SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emma Corrin -- The Crown (Netflix)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country (HBO)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson -- The Crown (Netflix)



BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara -- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Daniel Levy -- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)



BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Hamilton (Disney+)



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America (FX)



BEST TALK SHOW

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL -- TIE

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)



BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back