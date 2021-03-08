Advertisement

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ breathes fire into the weekend box office with $8.6 million debut

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 7:28 am

Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) -- Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon topped the weekend box office, delivering an estimated $8.6 million in its opening weekend.

Its release couldn't have been better timed, as theaters in several major cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, and New York City, re-opened for the first time in nearly a year.

Raya and the Last Dragon also flew off with an estimated $17.6 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $26.2 million.

The computer-animated adventure, featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, was also available on Disney+ for a $30 premium fee.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The live-action/animated film Tom and Jerry dropped to second place in its second week of release, earning an estimated $6.6 million.

Chaos Walking, the sci-fi thriller starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley landed in third place, grabbing an estimated $3.8 million in its debut weekend.

The week's third and final new release to crack the top five, the R-rated coming of age drama Boogie, took fourth place with an estimated $1.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Croods: A New Age, delivering an estimated $780,000 in its 15th week of release, for a total of $53.6 million here in the states. Its worldwide total now stands at $157.7 million.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back