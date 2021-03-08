Advertisement

Bowling Green State University student dies after alleged fraternity hazing incident

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 6:16 am

Courtesy Foltz familyBy MARLENE LENTHANG and NICHOLAS CIRONE, ABC News

(BOWLING GREEN, Ohio) -- Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student, died Sunday after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol.



"The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy. He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson," family attorney Sean Alto said.



Foltz, a sophomore in the university's College of Business, was hospitalized Thursday after "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event in Bowling Green, Ohio, the university said in a statement. He was in critical condition at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital for three days.



"At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation," Alto said. "However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life."



The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity told ABC News in a statement they were "horrified and outraged" by the incident.



"We extend our deepest and sincere sympathy to the student's family and friends and all of those affected by this tragic loss," the organization said in its initial statement, erroneously saying Foltz had died while he was still hospitalized.



The Delta Beta Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha at Bowling Green State University has been placed on administrative suspension following the incident, per the international fraternity.



"As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity," the organization said.



The international fraternity said it will cooperate fully with authorities in the matter.



The university placed the fraternity on an interim suspension as they work with law enforcement to investigate.

"We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected," university spokesperson Alex Solis said.



"Given that Pi Kappa Alpha is not currently recognized as a registered student organization, the fraternity’s Greek letters were removed from its on-campus residence this morning," Solis said.



In a statement summarizing a campus-wide email from BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers, the university spokesperson said, "Those who knew Stone remember him as a kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor. The University mourns his tragic loss and shares in his family and friends’ sorrow."



