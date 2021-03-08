Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/21

Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/21Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 5:36 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, NY Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3 (SO)
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3 (SO)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64
Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73
Houston 67, Memphis 64
Texas 76, TCU 64
Loyola of Chicago 75, Drake 65
