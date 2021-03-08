Today is Monday March 08, 2021

Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/21

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 5:36 am
ABC NewsBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, NY Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3 (SO)
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64
Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73
Houston 67, Memphis 64
Texas 76, TCU 64
Loyola of Chicago 75, Drake 65

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

