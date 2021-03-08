ABC News By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NY Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3 New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Carolina 4, Florida 2 Washington 3, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 5, NY Rangers 1 Nashville 4, Dallas 3 (SO) Ottawa 4, Calgary 3 (SO) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64 Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73 Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73 Houston 67, Memphis 64 Texas 76, TCU 64 Loyola of Chicago 75, Drake 65 Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/21

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 5:36 am

