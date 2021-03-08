Prince Harry, Meghan reveal they’re expecting a baby girl

(NEW YORK) -- The second child of Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, will be a girl, the couple announced Sunday in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It's a girl," Harry told Winfrey. "To have a child, any one or any two would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? We have our family, we got the four of us and our dogs." The couple said their baby girl is due this summer, and they’re not planning to have more children after that. Harry and Meghan, the parents of nearly 2-year-old Archie, revealed they are expecting their second child on Valentine's Day, less than three months after Meghan opened up in a New York Times op-ed about a pregnancy loss the couple suffered last summer. In a statement confirming Meghan's pregnancy, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan described the couple as "overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement mirrors the late Princess Diana's announcement 37 years ago when it was confirmed she was pregnant with Harry. According to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, news of Diana's pregnancy was announced on February 13, 1984, and hit the newspapers one day later, on Valentine's Day. Harry and Meghan's second child will be the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles and the 10th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. The baby will also be the first senior royal baby born in the United States and the first great-grandchild of the queen to be born outside of the United Kingdom. Meghan gave birth to Archie in a London-area hospital on May 6, 2019. The photographer behind Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement photo credited technology for allowing him to photograph the California-based couple remotely from London. "In the age of COVID, it’s impossible obviously for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to rescue," Misan Harriman told ABC News' Good Morning America. "I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history." Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple, photographed Harry and Meghan in front of a deep-rooted tree, with Meghan's head resting on Harry's lap. "You don’t even see the image, you feel it," Harriman said. "They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic." Harriman said he hopes people see in the photo of Harry and Meghan the symbolism of "fortitude, hope and love." "Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place," he said. "It really means a lot." Harriman, the first Black man to shoot the cover for British Vogue, was a guest at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding. He said to see to see the couple now expecting their second child is a "testament to the power" of their relationship. "Honestly I think the universe would have conspired for them to be together no matter what. It is the real deal. They are waltzing through life together, as it should be," said Harriman. "To have a new arrival coming is a testament to the power of the relationship that they have." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan reveal they’re expecting a baby girl

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2021 at 5:25 am

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The second child of Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, will be a girl, the couple announced Sunday in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.



"It's a girl," Harry told Winfrey. "To have a child, any one or any two would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? We have our family, we got the four of us and our dogs."



The couple said their baby girl is due this summer, and they’re not planning to have more children after that.



Harry and Meghan, the parents of nearly 2-year-old Archie, revealed they are expecting their second child on Valentine's Day, less than three months after Meghan opened up in a New York Times op-ed about a pregnancy loss the couple suffered last summer.



In a statement confirming Meghan's pregnancy, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan described the couple as "overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”



Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement mirrors the late Princess Diana's announcement 37 years ago when it was confirmed she was pregnant with Harry. According to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, news of Diana's pregnancy was announced on February 13, 1984, and hit the newspapers one day later, on Valentine's Day.



Harry and Meghan's second child will be the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles and the 10th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. The baby will also be the first senior royal baby born in the United States and the first great-grandchild of the queen to be born outside of the United Kingdom.



Meghan gave birth to Archie in a London-area hospital on May 6, 2019.



The photographer behind Harry and Meghan's pregnancy announcement photo credited technology for allowing him to photograph the California-based couple remotely from London.



"In the age of COVID, it’s impossible obviously for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to rescue," Misan Harriman told ABC News' Good Morning America. "I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history."



Harriman, a longtime friend of the couple, photographed Harry and Meghan in front of a deep-rooted tree, with Meghan's head resting on Harry's lap.



"You don’t even see the image, you feel it," Harriman said. "They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic."



Harriman said he hopes people see in the photo of Harry and Meghan the symbolism of "fortitude, hope and love."



"Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place," he said. "It really means a lot."



Harriman, the first Black man to shoot the cover for British Vogue, was a guest at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding. He said to see to see the couple now expecting their second child is a "testament to the power" of their relationship.



"Honestly I think the universe would have conspired for them to be together no matter what. It is the real deal. They are waltzing through life together, as it should be," said Harriman. "To have a new arrival coming is a testament to the power of the relationship that they have."



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back